Samuel Tetteh and Ati-Zigi finally get hands on Austrian league title

Ghanaian duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Samuel Tetteh both had winner’s medals and will be boosted financially after winning the Austrian League title with Red Bull Salzburg.

Samuel who scored 10 goals for Liefring before getting injured in February is regarded as a hot cake in the Austrian League and will be among the players who report for pre-season in July.

Promising goalkeeper Ati Zigi who happens to be the skipper of the feeder club Lifering is likely to be loaned out for more game time but was part of the players who received a medal.

The duo have shown signs of progress this season and their efforts is set to be rewarded with cash and hopefully more playing time next season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)