Samuel Tetteh celebrates domestic double with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg
S. Tetteh
Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh is celebrating a second silverware of the season after Red Bull Salzburg won the Austrian Cup on Thursday night.
Salzburg beat Rapid Wien 2-1 with goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Valentino Lazaro.
Tetteh, who was registered in squad in January after exploding with feeder club FC Liefering, missed the match due to injury.
He Tweeted a photo celebrating the two titles with the message: ''Season Well Ended🙌🏽💪🏾 Thanks to God🙏🏼🙌🏽🇦🇹🇬🇭 @RedBullSalzburg.''
Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga and will play in the qualifiers of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.
Season Well Ended🙌🏽💪🏾 Thanks to God🙏🏼🙌🏽🇦🇹🇬🇭 @RedBullSalzburg pic.twitter.com/DRTMW9ThK1
— Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh10) June 1, 2017