Samuel Tetteh celebrates domestic double with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh is celebrating a second silverware of the season after Red Bull Salzburg won the Austrian Cup on Thursday night.

Salzburg beat Rapid Wien 2-1 with goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Valentino Lazaro.

Tetteh, who was registered in squad in January after exploding with feeder club FC Liefering, missed the match due to injury.

He Tweeted a photo celebrating the two titles with the message: ''Season Well Ended🙌🏽💪🏾 Thanks to God🙏🏼🙌🏽🇦🇹🇬🇭 @RedBullSalzburg.''

Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga and will play in the qualifiers of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.

