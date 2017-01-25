Samuel Tetteh makes AFCON debut in 1-0 defeat to the Pharaoh’s of Egypt

Winger Samuel Tetteh made his debut for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nation but his night would be a disappointing one after the Black Stars lost against Egypt.

Tetteh lasted a little over an hour but saw his team lose to Egypt thanks to a well struck free kick by AS Roma's Mohammed Salah.

The Austria-based winger was handed a start in place of Andre Ayew who was pushed to support Asamoah Gyan.

Tetteh’s first game of the Africa Cup of Nations is one that he will not want to remember as it complicated matters for his team because they will now have to travel to Oyem for the quarter final stage of the competition.

