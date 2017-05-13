Samuel Tetteh wins league title in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh won his first career major title with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg Saturday despite not playing in the second round of the season due to an injury.

The former WAFA wing wizard was a torn in the flesh of defenders in the Austrian first division with Liefering but was unable to reproduce such tormenting form with Salzburg due to a knee injury.

Despite not featuring in the second half of the season, Samuel will be eligible for a medal due to to the fact that he was a registered member of the 23 players who are considered first team players.

The Ghana international is regarded as a rising star in Austrian football and doctors are optimistic that he will be ready for the start of next season.

He was a member of the Ghana team that played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and is expected to be a key part of new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah’s team.

By Rahman Osman

