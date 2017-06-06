Sanford Women's FA Cup R16 Live draw to be held on Wednesday

The Round of 16 stage of the Sanford Women's FA Cup promises to be exciting ahead of the Live draw which will be held at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Wednesday.

Defending champions Police Ladies will be in the hat for this stage of the competition after beating second tier side Anlo Ladies 4-0?

Lady Strikers defeated Hasaacas ladies in an all top flight game in the Round of 32 with Samaria Ladies also edging past Soccer Intellectuals 4-3 on penalties after a goalless game.

The biggest match of the last round also saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeat Fabulous Ladies 2-1 with Lepo Ladies recording an emphatic 8-2 win over FCSavannah.

Officials of Sanford World Clinic and key GFA officials are expected to attend Wednesday's Live draw which is expected to start at 11am.

Below are the teams who have made to the Round of 16:

Northern zone

Real Upper Ladies Afia Kofi Ladies Ampem Darkoa Ladies Lepo Ladies Sharp Arrow Ladies Prisons Ladies Ashtown ( opponents failed to turn up) Northern Ladies

Southern zone

Lady Strikers Accra Faith Ladies Police Ladies Sea Lions Holy Royal Ladies Immigration Ladies Army Ladies Samaria Ladies

Source: Ghanafa.org

