Sassuolo expect Alfred Duncan to be fit in mid-January; midfielder ruled out of AFCON

Italian Serie A side Sassuolo are expecting to have midfielder Alfred Duncan back in mid-January.

The Ghana international has been pegged back by an ankle injury which has sidelined him since last month.

He last played for Sassuolo on 30 October when he came on as substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Lazio.

Duncan who featured in some of the qualifiers to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will miss out on the tournament because of his injury situation.

