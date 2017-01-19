Sassuolo midfieder Alfred Duncan heartbroken to suffer Italian Cup defeat on injury return

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan was left disappointed on his injury return for Sassuolo in their 2-1 defeat to Cesena in the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old played full throttle for his side as they lost at home.

And the Ghana international admitted his teammates are angry over the setback.

"There is anger because we have had so many opportunities to be able to close the game," he said

"We were not bad in attack and we paid for our lack of killer instinct. It was a game that we controlled from the start, but in the last ten minutes we lost the nastiness.

"I'm glad to be back starting after three months, but the result does not make me happy.

"I felt good and I put minutes in. Now we have to try to end the season well."

