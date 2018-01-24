Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan eyes Atalanta scalp after last week Torino FC stalemate

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has lamented on their 1-1 draw with Torino FC over the weekend though he’s hoping a better result against Atalanta on Saturday.

Sassuolo fought back from a goal down to snatch a draw against Torino FC after missing lots of gilt-edged chances in front of their boisterous fans at the Mapei Stadium.

But the Black and Greens are hoping to bounce back in their next game when they host Atalanta this coming weekend, and Ghanaian enforcer Alfred Duncan is leading the charge after bemoaning their profligacy against the Grenades last week.

"We did not want that network taken. We reacted immediately well. We tried to win it, but it went like this. We hope it will be better next time. We must be more concrete," Duncan told reporters.

"We did not say anything. He knows his qualities. We are happy for us this goal has given us a point and for him, this network will give confidence."

"The coach is asking us to be quieter when we arrive in the area."

"We must make our way. The next race will be hard for us and for them."

"Both. In a race there are many episodes. Both we and they have wasted a lot," he concluded.

Sassuolo are 14th on the standings with 22 points after 21 matches.

