Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan is a huge doubt for the game against his former side Inter Milan

Midfielder Alfred Duncan is a doubt for Sassuolo’s clash against international after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Ghanaian has been in a rich vein of form for the last five weeks and initially granted an interview speaking about his desire to take on his former side.

His shape has helped his team to 14th on the league table but it will be a massive blow if he is unable to pass a late fitness test and play in the game.

He is expected to be part of the Ghana team that will be called for the games against Ethiopia and a friendly game against the U.S.A in June.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)