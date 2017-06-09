SB Bortey to handle Aduana Stars-Kotoko clash on Monday; match officials for Week 18 appointed
The Premier League Board has appointed Takoradi-based SB Bortey as referee for Monday's crunch match between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko in Dormaa.
The Class One badge holder will be assisted by Dawood Ouedrago and Sam O. Boateng
Match: Dwarfs vs Bechem United (Fri)
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: A.D. Mohammed
Asst 1: F.D Ocansey
Asst 2: Jason Nunoo
4th Ref: Justice A. Poku
Match Commissioner: Stephen Kpen
Match: Wa All Stars vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue: Wa
Referee:Bernard Dumfe
Asst 1: Haruna Bawa
Asst 2: Augustin Akugri
4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo
Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu
Match: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko (Mon)
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: S.B Bortey
Asst 1: Dawood Ouedrago
Asst 2: Sam O. Boateng
4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku
Match Commissioner: Paul Afolander
Match: Great Olympics vs Tema Youth (Sat)
Venue: Accra
Referee: Cecil Fleischer
Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil
Asst 2: Sam Borquaye
4th Ref: O.B Amankwaa
Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior
Match: Liberty Professionals vs WAFA (Fri)
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Isaac Quaye
Asst 1: Alex Anning
Asst 2: Falla Rahman
4th Ref: Alex Nsiah
Match Commissioner: Samuel Quaye
Match: Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks (Fri)
Venue: El Wak Stadium
Referee: Otis Oppong
Asst 1: Theresa Akongyam
Asst 2: Joseph Sey
4th Ref: Amofa Sarkodie
Match Commissioner: K.A Sarpong
Match: Medeama vs Ashantigold (Fri)
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Asst 1: Shine Ayittey
Asst 2: Nii Kotey Kotei
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: G.K Targbolo
Match: Hearts of Oak vs Bolga All Stars (Fri)
Venue: Accra
Referee: Eku Boateng
Asst 1: Eric Nantiere
Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akuffo
axialleenecalle says:June 09, 2017 07:47 am