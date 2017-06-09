SB Bortey to handle Aduana Stars-Kotoko clash on Monday; match officials for Week 18 appointed

The Premier League Board has appointed Takoradi-based SB Bortey as referee for Monday's crunch match between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko in Dormaa.

The Class One badge holder will be assisted by Dawood Ouedrago and Sam O. Boateng

Match: Dwarfs vs Bechem United (Fri)

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: A.D. Mohammed

Asst 1: F.D Ocansey

Asst 2: Jason Nunoo

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: Stephen Kpen

Match: Wa All Stars vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue: Wa

Referee:Bernard Dumfe

Asst 1: Haruna Bawa

Asst 2: Augustin Akugri

4th Ref: Nathan Anaafo

Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu

Match: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko (Mon)

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: S.B Bortey

Asst 1: Dawood Ouedrago

Asst 2: Sam O. Boateng

4th Ref: Sylvester Adjoku

Match Commissioner: Paul Afolander

Match: Great Olympics vs Tema Youth (Sat)

Venue: Accra

Referee: Cecil Fleischer

Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil

Asst 2: Sam Borquaye

4th Ref: O.B Amankwaa

Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior

Match: Liberty Professionals vs WAFA (Fri)

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Isaac Quaye

Asst 1: Alex Anning

Asst 2: Falla Rahman

4th Ref: Alex Nsiah

Match Commissioner: Samuel Quaye

Match: Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks (Fri)

Venue: El Wak Stadium

Referee: Otis Oppong

Asst 1: Theresa Akongyam

Asst 2: Joseph Sey

4th Ref: Amofa Sarkodie

Match Commissioner: K.A Sarpong

Match: Medeama vs Ashantigold (Fri)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Asst 1: Shine Ayittey

Asst 2: Nii Kotey Kotei

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: G.K Targbolo

Match: Hearts of Oak vs Bolga All Stars (Fri)

Venue: Accra

Referee: Eku Boateng

Asst 1: Eric Nantiere

Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akuffo

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)