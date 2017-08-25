SB Bortey to handle Great Olympics-Hearts of Oak Accra derby; match officials for Week 25 named

The Premier League Board has announced SB Bortey as the centre referee for the Accra derby between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

He will be supported by Ben Samari and Emurana Salifu on the lines with McLord Arhin as the fourth referee.

Isaac Quaye will be the centre referee for Aduana Stars's home match against Inter Allies at Dormaa.

His assistants are Alex Anning and Samuel Asiedu.

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Venue: Cape Coast stadium

Referee: Justice A. Poku

Asst 1: Richard Appiah

Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo

4th Ref: Alex Nsiah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante- Boateng

Match: TEMA YOUTH VS WAFA

Venue: Tema Stadium

Referee: Reginald Lathbridge

Asst 1: A.S. Malik

Asst 2: Fallah Rahman

4th Ref: Ernest Baafi

Match Commissioner: Umar Teni

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BOLGA ALL STARS

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: David Adjin

Asst 2: James Osafo

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: G.K. Tagbolo

Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Asst 1: David Laryea

Asst 2: Badiu Alhassan

4th Ref: Uriah Glah

Match Commissioner: Samuel Acheampong

Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD

Venue: Bechem

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Asst 1: Kenedy Bentil

Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu

4th Ref: Ali Alhassan

Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu

Match: WA ALL STARS VS MEDEAMA

Venue: Wa

Referee: Otis Oppong

Asst 1: Haruna Bawa

Asst 2: Augustin Akugre

4th Ref: Yaw Ametepey

Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akuffo

Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Isaac Quaye

Asst 1: Alex Anning

Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu

4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa

Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: Accra

Referee: S.B. Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Samari

Asst 2: Emurana Salifu

4th Ref: McLord Arhin

Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah

