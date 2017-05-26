SB Bortey to referee Hearts-Liberty cracker; Ali Alhassan gets Tema Youth-Kotoko clash
The Premier League Board has appointed Takoradi-based SB Bortey as referee for Sunday's crunch regional derby between Hearts of Oak and Liberty in Accra
The Class One badge holder will be assisted by Ben Vormaxor and B.A Crentsil.
At the Tema Sports Stadium, Ali Alhassan will be the middle man and will be assisted by A.S. Malik and Alhassan Yahaya.
Below is the full list of referees and assistants assigned for Match Day 16:
Match: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals (Sun) Venue: Accra Stadium
Referee: S.B. Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor
Asst 2: B.A Crentsil
4th Ref: Samuel Suka
Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey
Match: Inter Allies vs WAFA (Sun)
Venue: El Wak Stadium
Referee: Dally Gagba
Asst 1: Alex Anim
Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo
4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa
Match Commissioner: Andrews Derry
Match: Medeama vs Bolga All Stars (Sun)
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Kenny Padi
Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil
Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu
4th Ref: Maxwell Hanson
Match Commissioner: Kojo Yankah
Match: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks (Sat)
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: Reginald Lathbridge
Asst 1: David Adjin
Asst 2: David Laryea
4th Ref: J.A Amenya
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Match: Wa All Stars vs Ashantigold (Sun)
Venue: Wa
Referee: Cecil Fleischer
Asst 1: Ben Samari
Asst 2: Sam Borquaye
4th Ref: Otis Oppong
Match Commissioner: M.I Salisu
Match: Aduana Stars vs Bechem Utd ( Sun)
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Uriah Glah
Asst 1: James Osafo
Asst 2: Philip Darko
4th Ref: Isaac Quaye
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Match: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea (Sat)
Venue: Accra Stadium
Referee: Amofa Sarkodie
Asst 1: Safo Adade
Asst 2: Alhassan Badiu
4th Ref: Benard Dumfe
Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor
Match: Tema Youth vs Asante Kotoko (Sun)
Venue: Tema Stadium
Referee: Ali Alhassan
Asst 1: A.S. Malik
Asst 2: Alhassan Yahaya
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: Francis Dugbatse