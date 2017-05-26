SB Bortey to referee Hearts-Liberty cracker; Ali Alhassan gets Tema Youth-Kotoko clash

The Premier League Board has appointed Takoradi-based SB Bortey as referee for Sunday's crunch regional derby between Hearts of Oak and Liberty in Accra

The Class One badge holder will be assisted by Ben Vormaxor and B.A Crentsil.

At the Tema Sports Stadium, Ali Alhassan will be the middle man and will be assisted by A.S. Malik and Alhassan Yahaya.

Below is the full list of referees and assistants assigned for Match Day 16:

Match: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals (Sun) Venue: Accra Stadium

Referee: S.B. Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor

Asst 2: B.A Crentsil

4th Ref: Samuel Suka

Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey

Match: Inter Allies vs WAFA (Sun)

Venue: El Wak Stadium

Referee: Dally Gagba

Asst 1: Alex Anim

Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo

4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa

Match Commissioner: Andrews Derry

Match: Medeama vs Bolga All Stars (Sun)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Kenny Padi

Asst 1: Kennedy Bentil

Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu

4th Ref: Maxwell Hanson

Match Commissioner: Kojo Yankah

Match: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks (Sat)

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Reginald Lathbridge

Asst 1: David Adjin

Asst 2: David Laryea

4th Ref: J.A Amenya

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

Match: Wa All Stars vs Ashantigold (Sun)

Venue: Wa

Referee: Cecil Fleischer

Asst 1: Ben Samari

Asst 2: Sam Borquaye

4th Ref: Otis Oppong

Match Commissioner: M.I Salisu

Match: Aduana Stars vs Bechem Utd ( Sun)

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Uriah Glah

Asst 1: James Osafo

Asst 2: Philip Darko

4th Ref: Isaac Quaye

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Match: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea (Sat)

Venue: Accra Stadium

Referee: Amofa Sarkodie

Asst 1: Safo Adade

Asst 2: Alhassan Badiu

4th Ref: Benard Dumfe

Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor

Match: Tema Youth vs Asante Kotoko (Sun)

Venue: Tema Stadium

Referee: Ali Alhassan

Asst 1: A.S. Malik

Asst 2: Alhassan Yahaya

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: Francis Dugbatse

