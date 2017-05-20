SCANDAL: Kevin-Prince Boateng clashes with Las Palmas coach in angry exchange of words in training

Ghana midfield star Kevin-Prince Boateng has been involved in a big clash with the coach of his Spanish side Las Palmas resulting in an extensive and open exchange of words with the trainer Quique Setien.

The issue has become of the biggest scandal in Spain this week after the incident was secretly filmed and played on one of the biggest television sport stations in the country on Friday night.

The incident, which took place during the side's training session on Thursday, saw the Ghanaian star verbally hitting back at the coach several times when the experienced trainer called for seriousness in training.

"This place looks like the schoolyard," said Setien, who was unhappy over the attitude of his players during the training session.

"Not just for us," replied the Ghanaian, who ended up really pissing off the coach with his comments resulting in further exchanges.

Boateng's reply implied that the coach was equally not serious in training which drew the angry response from the experienced trainer.

"Some of you have to look at your heads. Dedicate yourself to playing and not coaching," the coach hit back.

And again, the Ghanaian striker wanted to add fuel to the fire: "If you talk, we'll all talk." The punishment came, and Setien put the entire to run at the end of the training session.

The Ghanaian's response to the coach's comments came across as rude and unjustified, raising the tone of the clashes right in front of the other players.

Boateng was seen kicking the ball of training as he was clearly angered by the incident but with his future guaranteed with the team he can afford this costly stand-offs as sacking him could lead to a bumper payoff.

The Ghanaian recently signed a three-year deal that will keep him at Las Palmas until 2020 despite interest from several clubs including Valencia.

This is similar to what happened between Boateng and new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup where a training clash sparked by the midfielder's verbal insults against the player led to his sacking from the team.

Appiah was recently reappointed as Ghana coach and has said he will open the doors to Boateng but with this latest clash with his club side coach Boateng's return for the Black Stars could be fraught with a lot disciplinary problems.

