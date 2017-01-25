SCANDAL: Kotoko new coach Dzravko Lugarusic landed Porcupine coaching job with fraudulent CV

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach Dzravko Lugarusic has been caught in a scandalous CV row just days after landing the top coaching job at the Ghanaian giants, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The Croat whose rich and convincing CV landed him the job has been found to have fraudulently lied in the resume with most of the experiences he stated hard to trace.

The former King Faisal and AshGold trainer indicated in his CV a number of big clubs he has coached in his native country Croatia and also in the U.S, but searches have revealed that most of the clubs are not in the divisions he quoted or do not exist at all.

The tough-talking Croat had indicated in his CV that he was the head coach of FC Marsonia in 2001-02 in their Division One League but investigations conducted by GHANAsoccernet.com have revealed that the said team has never played in the Division One League in the club’s history.

Further investigations revealed that the best performance for the said club came in the 2010-11 season when they gained promotion into the Croatian Division Two League consolidating the fact that they have never played in the Division One League. FC Marsonia is rather a Division Three side in Croatia.

Dzravko again stated in his CV that he opened a Soccer/Football School in Croatia in the 1999-01 but searches in Croatia have again revealed it is untrue as investigations from the European country have failed to establish the existence of such a school.

In his quest to convince the leadership of Kotoko to land the top coaching job, Dzravko again lied that he was the coach of Australian side Croatia Perth FC in 1994-95 but the side is a non-league side with not even a single entry on the internet. But Dzravko stated that is it a First Division Side in Australia.

He again stated that he was the coach of German side 08 Willingen which according to him is a Division Two side but the side is actually a Division Five side even in their province.

Croatia Malmo is for the records a Division Five side in Sweden but Dzravko highlighted in his CV that he coached the side as a Division Two side in Sweden.

The coach who has handled clubs in Zambia and Tanzania also stated he has handled many clubs in the U.S but all the clubs he mentioned have proved to be non-existing.

With his experience in Africa especially in Ghana where he earlier handled King Faisal and AshGold many believed he was the man for the Kotoko top job but with revelations about his fraudulent CV, the scribes are beginning to rethink about the Croat.

Below are screen shots of the CV from Dzravko Lugarusic's official website.

