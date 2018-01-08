Schalke 04 chief reveals Baba Rahman's desire to return to the club

Schalke 04 CEO Christian Heidel has disclosed that Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman is eager to return to the club in the ongoing January transfer window.

The 23-year-old left back is still in recovery from a serious knee injury he sustained while playing for the Black Stars at last year's Africa Cup of Nations and is hoping to secure a loan move before the current window shuts.

Rahman, who was on loan at Schalke last season until suffering his injury and returning to the Blues, has told Heidel he is keen on a return to the Veltins Arena.

"The player wants to join us. It is now a matter of principle whether his home club Chelsea wants to relinquish him,” Heidel explained.

"We are aiming for a longer loan with Baba than with Marko Pjaca, who has come to us from Juventus until the end of the season."

