Schalke 04 confirm Ghana defender Baba Rahman is out for 'SEVERAL months'

Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have confirmed defender Abdul Baba Rahman will be sidelined for 'several months'.

The Ghanaian has undergone a surgery on a knee injury sustained during the African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The German outfit say the injury to the Ghanaian was worse than initially feared after his operation on Tuesday.

It's believed he will be out of a minimum of seven months.

The situation has virtually ended his loan spell at Schalke after joining from English side Chelsea.

