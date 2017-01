Schalke 04 have signed defender Leroy Kwadwo on a one-a-half-year deal for its youth side in the fourth-tier league.

The 20-year-old was signed from lower division side Rot-Weiss Essen.

Kwadwo, born in Germany, will play in the Regionalliga West with the Schalke 04 II side.

He can play as a centre-back and a left back.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)