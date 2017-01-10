Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Schalke 04 whizkid Bernard Tekpetey impresses on Ghana debut in pre-AFCON friendly win

Published on: 10 January 2017
Black Stars

Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey played his first match for Ghana on Tuesday in the pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor.

The former Unistar Academy player was handed a start and played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Ebenezer Assifuah.

Tekpetey made a huge impact in the match and was instrumental in the Ghana's second goal in the 2-0 win.

He hit the woodwork and substitute Frank Acheampong finished off for the second goal.

The 19-year-old was a shock inclusion in coach Avram Grant's final 23-man squad for the tournament.

Tekpetey managed just one Bundesliga match before the winter break.

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Blag says:
    January 10, 2017 04:01 pm
    I'm telling you, this guy will be a revelation. Mark my words. I've seen him for only a few times but I can bet my last coin on him

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations