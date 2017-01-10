Schalke 04 whizkid Bernard Tekpetey impresses on Ghana debut in pre-AFCON friendly win
Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey played his first match for Ghana on Tuesday in the pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor.
The former Unistar Academy player was handed a start and played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Ebenezer Assifuah.
Tekpetey made a huge impact in the match and was instrumental in the Ghana's second goal in the 2-0 win.
He hit the woodwork and substitute Frank Acheampong finished off for the second goal.
The 19-year-old was a shock inclusion in coach Avram Grant's final 23-man squad for the tournament.
Tekpetey managed just one Bundesliga match before the winter break.
