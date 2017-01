Schalke 04 youngster Bernard Tepketey will be playing in his first Africa Cup of Nations tournament despite playing in only one Bundesliga game this season.

The 19-year-old was one of the surprise inclusions in the final squad and will be hoping to grab the opportunity with hands when the competition starts.

