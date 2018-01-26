Schalke chief Heidel announces Chelsea's Baba Rahman coming for medical

Defender Baba Rahman is expected to undergo a medical at German Bundesliga side Schalke ahead of a loan move.

The Chelsea owned player has been linked with a comeback to Gelsenkirchen since the injury that cut short his stay at the club back in the 2016-17 season.

Rahman had an ACL torn during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Baba returned to Chelsea to recover from the issue, and was reportedly eager to prove manager Antonio Conte that he could be an option for his squad.

But it seems that the 23-year-old failed in his quest, with a return to Schalke 04 drawing closer.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said at Thursday's press conference: "We're on the home straight with @babarahmangh. He's due to undergo a medical here, but the deal is not complete yet."

"@babarahmangh has got some minutes with the @ChelseaFC reserves lately. We'll give him the time he needs, but the medical will reveal more."

