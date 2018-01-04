Schalke close in on Baba Rahman after holding talks with Chelsea

German Bundesliga side Schalke has made their first move of the winter transfer window by asking Chelsea for defender Baba Rahman who has returned to first team training.

The 23-year-old has finally returned to full-scale training with Chelsea’s first team after finally recovering from a complicated knee injury.

Rahman impressed briefly on his loan spell with the club before the unfortunate injury cut short his return to form.

Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel who is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian left-back has held initial talks with Chelsea.

“'Baba has now been fully training for two weeks. We are in talks with Chelsea and the doctors of both clubs are in exchange,' Heidel told Kicker.

The former Augsburg man has won over Antonio Conte with his humility and his desire to learn from the very best leading to his willingness to allow him to return to the first despite a short time of recovery.

Everton and Monaco have also enquired about the man who cost Chelsea from Augsburg for £ 14million in 2015.

