Schalke consider sale of Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey as a mistake

German club Schalke O4 seem to have regretted from the sale of winger Bernard Tekpetey following his outstanding displays since moving to Bulgaria.

Tekpetey, who had struggled to get a look at during his time at Schalke, has rediscovered the form that enticed the German club to sign him.

The 24-year-old has been Ludogorets livewire this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 15 matches.

And according to German news outlet derwesten.de, Schalke O4 have regretted the outright sale of the forward.

"The deal can definitely be defined as negative. He was first leased to Razgrad, but in 2021 he was sold for 900,000 euros. Then the transfer was reported as good. But now? Now the Ghanaian has not only improved his qualities , that we knew, but he started to show goalscoring skills as well - something that Schalke now lacks," wrote derwesten.de

"Last season he scored 10 goals in the Bulgarian championship, and this season he continued with full steam - 8 goals and 3 assists in 15 matches. Bulgaria has everything - playing time and respect - something he didn't get in Gelsenkirchen. And he is expected to make an even better transfer," added the editorial of the news portal.

Tekpetey has won the Bulgarian league twice with Ludogorets since moving to Bulgaria in 2020.