Schalke keen to keep 'recuperating' Chelsea defender Baba Rahman

Schalke are still interested in signing Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman permanently from Chelsea.

Rahman, 22, is back at Chelsea where he is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a serious knee injury at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana international want to speak to Chelsea before deciding his long-term future.

Schalke are adamant of signing the left-back on a permanent basis after being superbly impressed with his attitude.

The Royal Blues chief Christian Heidel speaks about his current situation.

"The injury has to be taken into account. Baba is completing his rehab on Schalke, where he feels well cared for."

The Ghanaian failed to make an impact on his arrival in England and was enjoying regular game time in familiar Bundesliga surroundings before the injury.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)