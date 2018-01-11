Schalke officials in London to finalise Baba Rahman loan deal from Chelsea

Officials of German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 are reportedly in UK to finalise negotiations with Chelsea over a loan deal for Ghana defender Baba Rahman.

The player is open to the deal but the Chelsea team doctor who have grown fond of him would wish he stays at least till the summer just to be super sure about his knee.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has also fallen in love with Rahman’s behavior in the most testing times of his careers and feels he is a good and will have no problems putting him in the team.

But Schalke 04 manager Dominico Tedesco is opened to taking Rahman now and working with him with guaranteed option of outright buy in the summer as he believes the Ghanaian is still one of the best young wing backs in the game and will add need width to his flying Schalke team who play with auxiliary- contemporary wing backs.

A deal should be struck in the next few days as both Schalke and Chelsea are weighing their options with Rahman’s long and terrifying knee recovery finally getting to its climax.

