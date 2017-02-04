Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Schalke starlet Bernard Tekpetey makes Ghana full debut in AFCON 2017 bronze-medal clash with Burkina Faso

Published on: 04 February 2017
Bernard Tekpetey

Schalke 04 starlet Bernard Tekpetey was handed his full Ghana debut when the Black Stars took on Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2017 bronze-medal game on Saturday evening.

The 19-year-old took the place of Christian Atsu on the right flanks and employed his quick pace and stock energy.

He has already played in the AFCON tournament after he came off the bench in the 1-0 reverse against Egypt in the group game.

  • Abuada says:
    February 04, 2017 09:32 pm
    Thank you, Bernard Tekpetey . Although Ghana lost to Burkina Faso 0-1, you were very impressive at the right wing. Atsu should NEVER be asked by any coach to be at that position.

