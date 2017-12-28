Schalke still keen on landing Chelsea fullback Abdul Rahman Baba

German Bundesliga outfit Schalke are prepared to play a waiting game over a new deal for Chelsea fullback Abdul Rahman Baba.

Schalke are keen to take the Ghana international on-loan in January for the remainder of the season.

However, Baba has only just recovered from serious knee injury, having joined Chelsea's first team training over the past fortnight.

A final decision over his fitness won't be made by S04 until mid-January, says Fussball Transfers.

Baba, who spent last season on-loan with S04, suffered the injury in January on international duty.

Schalke want the 23 year-old to fill the void left by Sead Kolasinac, who joined Arsenal last summer.

TXT: Tribalfootball

