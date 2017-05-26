Schalke to loan Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey to German side Bochum

German top-flight side Schalke are to loan their Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey to second tier Bochum to gain playing time and experience.

The Bundesliga II side have approached neighboring Schalke 04 for the signature of the Ghana youth attacker.

The 19-year-old has struggled for playing time with the Bundesliga outfit despite playing for Ghana at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Schlake did not want to confirm or deny this interest from Bochum in Tekpetey.

However Schalke sporting director Axel Schuster, confirmed they would be seeking options for young players in the squad who are unable to command a starting place in the team.

"For players who are young and on the threshold, we will check whether Schalke is the best platform for them to develop," Schuster said

"Should that not be the case, we need to think about something else.

"This is true for all young players who are here. In the end, we are interested in the fact that everyone is developing so much that they are a constant important member of the team," adds Schuster.

Tekpetey joined Schalke last year from Ghanaian second tier side Unistar Academy.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)