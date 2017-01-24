Schlupp unhappy with referee Taylor in Crystal Palace loss to Everton

Crystal Palace new signing Jefery Schlupp is flummoxed over Referee Anthony Taylor’s decision not to halt the game while he was down, allowing Everton to strike a late winner.

The former Leicester City winger fell down with a muscle cramp in the heat of the game losing the ball to the opponent who eventually hit the back of the net at the Goodison Park.

And does not understand why the referee did not stop the game.

“It is just how it is going for us lately. We’ve got a player down and the ref has got to stop the play. He has not and we’ve gone and conceded a goal,” he told the club’s website.

“It was just cramp. It’s been a while since I’ve played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League. My leg locked up and I couldn’t move. The ball has gone out of play and I’m on the pitch, but he has not stopped the game for some reason.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin and move on.”

The result confirmed Palace’s place in the Premier League bottom three.

“I’m sure most people in the team have been in sticky situations like this before,” said Schlupp. “They know what it takes to get out of it.”

