Scorers of Ghana's 122 goals at AFCON

Here is a complete list of the scorers of the 122 goals scored by the Black Stars since the inception of the Africa Cup of Nations.

48 players have produced the goals in the process with legendary Reverend Osei Kofi and Asamoah Gyan tied at 7.

Reverend Osei Kofi – 7

Asamoah Gyan – 7

Wilberforce Mfum – 6

Abedi Ayew Pele – 6

Andre Ayew – 6

George Alhassan – 6

Mubarak Wakaso – 5

Anthony Yeboah – 4

Edward Acquah – 4

Ben Acheampong – 3

Opoku Afriyie – 3

Frank Odoi – 3

Kwame Ayew – 3

Ibrahim Sunday – 3

Kwasi Owusu – 3

Junior Agogo – 3

Sulley Ali Muntari – 3

Christian Atsu – 3

Charles Akonnor – 3

Samuel Opoku Nti – 3

John Mensah – 2

John Boye – 2

Michael Essien – 2

Isaac Boakye – 2

Prince Polley – 2

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio – 2

Willie Klutse – 2

Karim Abdul Razak – 2

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu – 2

Kwadwo Asamoah – 2

Edward Aggrey-Fynn – 1

Paa Nii Lutterodt – 1

Kwame Nti – 1

Malik Jabir – 1

Mohammed Polo – 1

John Essien – 1

Seth Ampadu – 1

Felix Aboagye – 1

Mohammed Gago – 1

Samuel Johnson – 1

Alex Nyarko – 1

Otto Addo – 1

Baba Adamu – 1

Matthew Amoah – 1

Haminu Dramani – 1

Owusu Abeyie – 1

Jordan Ayew – 1

Akwesi Appiah – 1

