Scotman Frank Nuttall confirms Hearts of Oak job on Facebook

Scotman Frank Nuttall has announced he is completed his move to Hearts of Oak as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old has been in the country for a one week to take up the vacant coaching job.

There were reports that the club was yet to obtain his work permit for him to officially start handling the side.

But the former Gor Mahia coach took to Facebook to announce: ''Very happy to announce that I have been appointed as Head Coach at Accra Hearts of Oak in Ghana. Looking forward to the challenge ahead!”

Nutall is exppected to be on the bench when Hearts of Oak host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

