Scottish side Heart of Midlothian confirm Danny Amankwaa capture

Scottish giants Heart of Midlothian have completed the signing of Danish-born Ghanaian midfielder Danny Amankwaa on one-and-a half-year-deal in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year-old joins the Tynecastle Park outfit on a 18-month deal from Danish giants FC Copenhagen after a successful medical on Thursday.

He spent a period on trial with English Premier League side Chelsea before signing for Copenhagen in 2012.

Amankwaa made 67 appearances for Copenhagen and won three Danish Cups and has UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience.

"I would say I'm quite fast and skillful. I am fit and ready to play," Amankwaa told HeartsTV.

"I'm an offensive player so hopefully I can contribute with assists and some goals as well.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to play in front of these amazing fans that I've heard so much about."

Amankwaa has featured for the Denmark youth side but he is still eligible to feature for Ghana in future.

