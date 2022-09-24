Second half display gives Ghana coach Otto Addo hope despite Brazil mauling

Head Coach Otto Addo believes Ghana can build on their stirred up second half performance against Brazil and be ready for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars conceded three goals in the first half to lose 3-0 to the five-time world champions.

Marquinhos’ opener was followed by a double from Richarlison after 40 minutes of action gave A Seleção a deserved victory at Stade Oceane in La Havre.

Addo shuffle his cards in the second half by introducing the debutants Mohammed Salisu and Inaki Willams.

Brighton kid Tariq Lamptey and Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City also made their debut after replacing Dennis Odoi and Andre Ayew respectively.

The substitution stopped the bleeding- you could also argue Brazil took their foot off the accelerator.

''In the second half we showed we can also compete with them not only against the ball but also with the ball. Better positions, we had some half chances. I’m happy that in the second half we didn’t allow (lot of chances),’’ Addo said in his post-match conference.

The ex-Ghana international and 2006 World Cup star knows what rough edges his side need to trim before getting to Qatar for the mundial.

He added: ''What I am very disappointed of was the set pieces. And if we take this out, maybe we’ll be luckily 1-0 down into half time. I don’t think the third goal was a foul so it’s not only me who is making mistakes.''

There is another pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.