Seidu Salifu and Mahatma Otoo impress for Ümranıyespor in Turkey

Former Ghana U-20 star seidu Salifu enjoyed another stellar performance when his side played against Jerry Akaminko’s Eskisehirspor in the Turkish division one.

Salifu anchored the midfielder with Mahatma Otoo playing upfront though he was unable to find the goal that would give his side all three points on the day.

Salifu, is enjoying his football again after leaving his Tunisian outfit club Africain and later Adana Demirspor.

The Ghanaian duo joined the Turkish side this summer and have been a breath of fresh air as Ümranıyespor look for promotion to the Super Lig.

Jerry Akaminko did not feature in the game because of a knock he picked up last week.

