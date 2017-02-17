Sekondi Hasaacas register key players George Owu and Frederick Quayson for Division One League
Sekondi Hasaacas have registered key players for their Division One League campaign which starts this weekend.
The 30-man list includes veteran goalkeeper George Owu and striker Frederick Quayson.
Theophilus Nana Awotwe, Richmond K. Opoku and Roger Lamptey who played in the Premier League season have also been retained.
Hasaacas start their season on Sunday against Waasaman United at the Essipong Stadium.
Hasaacas players
Goalkeepers:
1. George Owu
2.Anthony Brebo
3.John Kassilas Arthur
4.Michael Kwofie (Great Ahantas)
Defenders
5.Isaac Aboagye
6.Albert Gaisie
7.William Enchill (Eleven Wise)
8.Justice Quayson (Base Paradise)
9.Albert Adjei (Apowa Royal FC)
10.Patrick Eshun (Dodowa Forest Stars)
11. Stephen Essibu
12.Mark Dunga Johnson
Midfielders
13.Theophilus Nana Awotwe
14.Sheriff Danladi (Okwahu)
15.Tenneson Opoku
16.Abdul Jalil Ibrahim
17.Ibrahim Suleman
18.Isaac Acheampong
19.Isaac Mensah Cape Coast Metro Youth)
20.Isaac Quagraine ( Mine Stars)
21.Isaac Nketsiah Boadi
22. Edward Nana Aggrey( Unattached)
Forwards
23. Stephen Ackah
24.Justus Torsutsey
25.Roger Lamptey
26.Richmond K. Opoku
27 Frederick Quayson (Ashgold)
28.Obed Asamoah Ackah
29.Emmanuel Ebahoah ( Apowa Royal FC)
30.Matteer Hector Plange (Kassel)