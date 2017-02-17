Sekondi Hasaacas register key players George Owu and Frederick Quayson for Division One League

Sekondi Hasaacas have registered key players for their Division One League campaign which starts this weekend.

The 30-man list includes veteran goalkeeper George Owu and striker Frederick Quayson.

Theophilus Nana Awotwe, Richmond K. Opoku and Roger Lamptey who played in the Premier League season have also been retained.

Hasaacas start their season on Sunday against Waasaman United at the Essipong Stadium.

Hasaacas players

Goalkeepers:

1. George Owu

2.Anthony Brebo

3.John Kassilas Arthur

4.Michael Kwofie (Great Ahantas)

Defenders

5.Isaac Aboagye

6.Albert Gaisie

7.William Enchill (Eleven Wise)

8.Justice Quayson (Base Paradise)

9.Albert Adjei (Apowa Royal FC)

10.Patrick Eshun (Dodowa Forest Stars)

11. Stephen Essibu

12.Mark Dunga Johnson

Midfielders

13.Theophilus Nana Awotwe

14.Sheriff Danladi (Okwahu)

15.Tenneson Opoku

16.Abdul Jalil Ibrahim

17.Ibrahim Suleman

18.Isaac Acheampong

19.Isaac Mensah Cape Coast Metro Youth)

20.Isaac Quagraine ( Mine Stars)

21.Isaac Nketsiah Boadi

22. Edward Nana Aggrey( Unattached)

Forwards

23. Stephen Ackah

24.Justus Torsutsey

25.Roger Lamptey

26.Richmond K. Opoku

27 Frederick Quayson (Ashgold)

28.Obed Asamoah Ackah

29.Emmanuel Ebahoah ( Apowa Royal FC)

30.Matteer Hector Plange (Kassel)

