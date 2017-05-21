Sekondi venue for WAFU tournament in danger over US$100,000 electricity bills debt

The Western Regional Sports Development Officer Kwame Amprofi Jnr has disclosed that the Sekondi Stadium has no electricity because of an accumulated debt of GHC 416,000.

The facility has been earmarked as one of the venues for the 2016 WAFU Nations Cup.

It looks like an alternative source of power supply will be used to provide electricity during the tournament which will run from 04-24 September.

Last Thursday, officials for WAFU headed by Jammeh Banjoure, the General Secretary for Zone A inspected facility.

''I inherited a facility of a debt about GHC 416,000.00, we’ve dialogued with the ECG to meet us halfway, but ECG declined due to non fulfillment of previous negotiations they were unwilling,'' Amprofi told Takoradi-based Beach FM.

''ECG is right to disconnect the power because they’ve provided services and need to be paid, my worry is how did the debt accumulate to such amount.

''The inspection team commended us for sanity and orderliness of the facility.

''The media tribune is featured in our recommendations to the ministry, it was a comprehensive report, we weren’t even thinking about the WAFU tournament.’’

