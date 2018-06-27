Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse banking hopes of Sadio Mane ahead of group H finale against Colombia

Head Coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Aliou Cisse wants improved performance from Liverpool star Sadio Mane if the West Africans are to overcome the final hurdle in their group when they come up against Colombia.

Sadio Mane has not been at his sizzling best at the FIFA World Cup despite Senegal on second position, same points as leaders Japan whom they drew 2-2 with on Sunday.

With the West Africans needing just a point to progress to the Round of 16, where they could be facing either England ore Belgium, the Captain of the side in 2002, Aliou Cisse will be counting on Sadio Mane for inspiration against the Los Cafeteros on Thursday.

"A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight.

"He can do better, but [against Japan] he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia."

Senegal were far from convincing against Japan and even though Mane scored the opener it had a large dose of good luck about it.

In 2002, the team reached the quarter finals in their first ever appearance and a draw against Colombia will mean they continue their journey at the World Cup.