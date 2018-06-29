Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse proud of players despite World Cup elimination

Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse says he is proud of his players despite their elimination from the World Cup on Thursday.

The Teranga Lions lost 1-0 to Colombia in the final group game and were booted out of the competition following new FIFA rules on fair play.

Japan and the Africans finished on same points in Group H, and had similar record in all respect but Senegal exited the competition because they picked more cautions than the Asians.

Following the painful elimination of the West Africans, Coach Aiou Cisse says he is proud of his boys.

"It's the law of football. We didn't qualify because we've earned more yellow cards, but I'm proud of my lads, they've worked hard for this tournament and I think we've showed we can have a bright future," he said after the game.

"The rules have been established by Fifa and we have to respect it, even though we would have liked to have been eliminated another way.

"I think the players knew all about it. I'm not going to ask my players to go on the pitch and try to avoid being issued yellow cards. Football is a contact game."

The defeat was the first time Senegal has lost in 90 minutes at the World Cup.