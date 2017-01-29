Senegal coach saddened after unexpected AFCON 2017 exit

Head coach of the Taranga Lions of Senegal Aliou Cisse has admitted he is gutted after they exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter final stage.

“It is a big disappointment for me and the entire team. I’m the first person to feel their pain. It is very hard for us in the dressing room but we can raise our heads high.

“The Cameroonian defence was compact from the start until the end. We created several opportunities but they resisted all our attacks.

“We were not collective up front and missed a lot of chances. What we missed today was the fact that some players failed to realise that they cannot do it alone.”

Cameroon will now go on to face either DR Congo or Ghana in the semi-final, while the other last-four clash pits Burkina Faso against either Egypt or Morocco.

