Senegal defender Khalidou Koulibaly counts on Africa's support ahead of crucial encounter against Colombia

Senegal and Napoli defender Khalidou Koulibaly says the whole continent will be behind the Teranga Lions when they face Colombia in the final round of games in group H with a place in the round of 16 at stake.

The West Africans remain the only country from the continent with a chance of progressing at the mundial, after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia were all eliminated from the competition.

Senegal are joint top in Group H with Japan, both with four points but face a tricky opposition in Colombia who have three points from two games.

The Africans need just a point to qualify for the round of 16 and Koulibaly believes the continent will rally behind them for success.

"It's up to us to make them proud, to fly the flag for Senegal and Africa at this World Cup," said Koulibaly. "We know we already have 15 million Senegalese behind us and now we have all the continent," added the Napoli defender.

"They're all going to support us."

Senegal are appearing at the World Cup for only the second time, having reached the quarter-finals on their debut in 2002.

"I think it should be more of a positive thing rather than pressure," said Koulibaly, when asked if there was pressure on the Teranga Lions to advance.

"We're going to do our utmost to get to the last 16 and I think we have everything we need to do that."