Senegal's Moussa Wague topples Haminu Dramani as youngest African to score in tournament's history

Senegal defender Moussa Wague cemented his name in FIFA World Cup history on Sunday, when he became the youngest African goalscorer in the competition.

Here are the five other stars who join him on the list, including a Bafana Bafana legend.

At the age of 19 years, eight months and 20 days, K.A.S. Eupen defender scored his first goal of the tournament and his country's second in their 2-2 draw with Asian giants Japan on Sunday.

The right-back beat the record set by Draman Haminu, who, at 20 years, two months and 21 days old, scored for Ghana against USA at the 2006 finals in Germany.

Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa, at 20 years, three months and 26 days old, is third after netting the only goal for the Super Eagles against Sweden back in the 2002 tournament.

Fourth is Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, who was just 20 years, six months and 26 days old when he bagged his first World Cup goal for the Black Stars against the Czech Republic.

In joint fifth place are David Embe of Cameroon and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, who both scored their first goals at the World Cup at the age of 20 years, seven months and six days.