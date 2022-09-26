Senior players may have an advantage but no one is guaranteed a place in the squad – Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew believes that no player in Ghana's team has a guaranteed spot in the 2022 World Cup squad just yet, but that some "senior players may have an advantage".

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in early November, and he now has a large pool from which to choose after the addition of several new players such as Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” Ayew told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

Ayew added that the door is always opened for players who are ready to play for the country to do well at the Mundial.

“The players are good, and qualifying for the World Cup makes you very attractive. Why not let the boys come? The door is open for any Ghanaian who wants to play for and help the country, but you must come with the same determination you put into your club, the same desire, and you cannot expect everything in your European club to be the same in the national team because there is a time for the team to adapt.”

Black Stars are currently in Spain, where they will face Nicaragua in a friendly game on Tuesday, September 27.

Ayew will lead Ghana in Qatar, where they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the World Cup group stage.