Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade set to sign Rashid Sumaila as replacement for compatriot Abraham Frimpong

Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade are close to signing Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila as a replacement for compatriot Abraham Akwasi Frimpong.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com revealed exclusively on Tuesday that the strong centre-back has arrived in Belgrade to complete a move to the former UEFA Champions League winners.

The 25-year-old is being sought as a replacement for compatriot Abraham Akwasi Frimpong who has left to join Hungarian giants Ferencváros this summer.

The big icing on the cake for the rugged defender is that he will get the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League if he completes the move this week.

The centre-back will meet with the leaders at the "Marakana" before taking medical examinations and most likely sign a two-year contract.

But the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya are reluctant to sell the defender outrighly as they wil be angling for a loan move for the Ghana star.

The Ghanaian will be the first foreign player to be courted by the Serbian giants in this summer transfer window after they closely monitored his performances.

In his desperate quest to play among the best players of the world, Sumaila agreed to break the contract to his own financial disadvantage and move to the Red Star for less the money he had at the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya.

He played last season in Qatar with Al Garafa also on loan.

Sumaila went through all the younger selections of Ghana, and in the A team of his country and has played six times.

.