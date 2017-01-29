Serbian newspapers hail Red Star Belgrade's signing of Ghana striker Richmond Boakye
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom dominated a lot of inches in the Serbian press after sealing a loan move to giants Red Star Belgrade.
The 23-year-old signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the capital from Serie B side Latina.
Boakye has arrived in Belgrade and will undergo a medical on Monday to finalize his switch.
Red Star Belgrade are on top of the Serbian table with a 16-point lead after 21 matches with nine matches to the end of the regular season.
The club scorers are Hugo Viera and Predrag Sikimic on seven goals each.