Serbian newspapers hail Red Star Belgrade's signing of Ghana striker Richmond Boakye

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom dominated a lot of inches in the Serbian press after sealing a loan move to giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the capital from Serie B side Latina.

Boakye has arrived in Belgrade and will undergo a medical on Monday to finalize his switch.

Red Star Belgrade are on top of the Serbian table with a 16-point lead after 21 matches with nine matches to the end of the regular season.

The club scorers are Hugo Viera and Predrag Sikimic on seven goals each.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)