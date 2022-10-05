Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac finally reacts to his sacking after Ghana's Afcon disaster

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac claims he was not given enough time to put his ideas into action during his second stint as Ghana coach.

Rajevac did not enjoy his second stint after reaching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in 2010 and leading Ghana to their first World Cup quarter-finals in his first.

He was appointed in September of last year to replace Charles Akonnor, but he was fired after only five months.

Rajevac was sacked in January of this year following Ghana's disastrous performance at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, where the Black Stars finished last in a group that included Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Rajevac refused to rule out a third stint, describing Ghana as his second home and claiming that if he was given enough time, he would have been successful.

“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds,” Rajevac said.

“Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously.”

“Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana.”

“In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence,” he added.