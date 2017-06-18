Serie B side Virtus Entella battle Cesena for Inter Milan's Isaac Donkor

Serie B side Virtus Entella are interested in signing Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old is owned by the Inter Milan but spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie B side Cesena.

He impressed in the eight appearances he made for the Bianconero and the club are interested in signing him on again.

According to transfer Gianlucadimarzio.com Virtus Entella could be a destination for the centre back.

