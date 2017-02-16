Seth Owusu wants to score more goals for his new club AshGold

Ashanti Gold FC striker Seth Owusu wants to score goals to help the Miners win the Ghana Premier League this season.

The former Berekum Chelsea forward joined the Miners this season after terminating a troubled contract it Egyptian side Aswan FC.

He says all he wants to do is to help the club by scoring goals and helping them win games.

“My target for this season is to score more goals for my club to help them to win the league" he told Kumasi based radio station Kessben FM

"I want to score more but I have not targeted for the Goal king yet"

