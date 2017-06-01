Seth Paintsil expresses delight after receiving Ykkönen League Player of the Month Award

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil has expressed his delight after receiving the Ykkönen League Player of the Month for May Award.
Paintsil was named for the award his superlative performance for FF Jaro in the Finnish second-tier league last month.
Last month the 23-year-old hitmam grabbed a brace for the side in their 5-0 win over AC Kajaani- which earned raves of praises from pundits in Finland.
"Am very happy for this award and am hoping to bag more goals for FF Jaro. And also help them to finish well before I leave the club," Paintsil told Kickgh.com last week.
"I dedicate this award to the fans of FF Jaro, my family and friends for their unflinching support"
Paintsil has netted four goals in his 8 appearances for FF Jaro in the ongoing season.