Seth Paintsil scores winning goal for Jaro FF in away win over Ekenas in Finland

Ghanaian striker Seth Paintsil scored the winning goal for Jaro FF in their 2-1 win against Ekenas in the Finnish second-tier league on Saturday afternoon.

Paintsil, who prior to the game was on five goals kept up his magnificent start to the season by firing his side to victory in the 16th minute after Charalampos Chantzopolous had given them the lead in the 13th minute.

Johan Estlander pulled one back for the host in the 53rd minute but it proved to a consolation as Jaro held on to record yet another away win after walloping AC Oulu 4-0 in their last travel.

