Seven home-based players get Black Stars call up after impressing Kwesi Appiah

The Ghana Premier League has been boosted beyond expectations after seven players currently playing in the local league were called up for the World Cup qualifiers and friendly games in June.

Appiah who is having a second stint with the Black Stars has hit the ground running and is expected to finally release the squad in the coming days.

Skillful Winful Cobbinah and Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan are all names that are expected to make the team for the Ethiopia game and also the games against Mexico and the United states of America.

