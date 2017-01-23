Seven Kotoko players to have salaries slashed after reporting late for friendly

Seven Asante Kotoko players will have their salaries cut for reporting late for Sunday's friendly against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goalkeepers, Felix Annan and Ernest Sowah; defenders Evans Quao and Eric Donkor; midfielders, Akwasi Nti and Emmanuel Gyamfi and striker, Kwame Boateng failed to report in time.

Players named for the friendly was given a 2pm reporting time.

"All of the players were told to report at the stadium at 2pm but the seven players came late. Some of them were 15 minutes late while others were 30 minutes late. So Coach Zdravko ordered them out," re-assigned assistant coach Michael Osei said.

''They will suffer pay cuts but we have not yet decided on how much.''

Kotoko beat King Faisal 2-0 thanks to first half goals from Kwame Boahene and Yakubu Mohammed.

